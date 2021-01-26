JANESVILLE
The Janesville City Council voted Monday night to repeal the city’s quota on class A liquor licenses after months of discussion among officials.
The vote to repeal was 4-3 with Jim Farrell, Susan Johnson and Paul Williams in opposition.
The council and the city’s Alcohol License Advisory Committee have discussed changes to the former class A quota for months with members presenting various concerns about the previous system.
Before Monday’s vote, the city had a quota of 19 class A licenses, which allow for the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption, but the city had issued a total of 26 such licenses.
City ordinances had allowed for licenses to be approved in excess of the quota if new licenses helped expand trade of an existing business, promoted redevelopment or added new business to the community.
But committee and council members began to disagree about how to interpret the exceptions and which governing bodies could use the quota to justify license denials.
The council Monday had the choice between repealing the ordinance or approving a proposed ordinance from the alcohol licensing committee that would change the quota to allow 26 licenses in the city, remove the exception for licenses that aid in expansion of trade and mandating that businesses looking for a license for redevelopment must spend at least $100,000 on a redevelopment project.
Council member Paul Benson said he supported repealing the quota because he thought changing the quota would inevitably lead to the same problem when the number of licenses might surpass the new limit.
Proponents of the quota argued that having no liquor license quota would promote underage drinking and expanded access to alcohol.
Several council and committee members cited concerns of having liquor stores on every corner, which would enable alcoholism.
Council member Williams compared the potential glut of stores from lifting the quota to Pottersville, the hedonistic version of Bedford Falls, the setting of the 1946 film “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
In the film, Pottersville is filled with bars, nightclubs and other adult-oriented businesses. Williams said he would prefer to live in Janesville over Pottersville.
Gale Price, the city’s economic development director, said liquor license quotas hinder businesses from entering Janesville, especially major retailers that rely on duplicating one business model across several locations.
Businesses often move on to cities where they can implement their plan without challenges, Price said.
Williams said he thought the committee’s proposed ordinance would still allow for economic development and that he would prefer economic development be created by businesses that bring good-paying jobs and services the city does not already offer.
Council member Farrell said he did not buy into the notion that quotas hinder economic development and that he was concerned with contributing to alcoholism by potentially creating more supply.
Council member Doug Marklein said he thought more supply would not necessarily create more demand and that the market would dictate when there are enough liquor stores in Janesville.
Marklein said the city has strong policies to prevent underage drinking and can enforce existing laws with regular underage alcohol sale compliance checks and other methods.
The city council and licensing committee still have the authority to deny liquor licenses by merits and through other existing ordinances, Marklein and council President Sue Conley pointed out.
Conley said she believes officials would not allow liquor stores to be built on every corner. She said she trusts that city administration, the committee and the council will thoroughly vet applicants.
Erin Davis, executive director of Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change, was the only person to submit public comment on the issue. She is opposed to eliminating the quota because she and the organization have concerns about increasing access and visibility of alcohol to minors.