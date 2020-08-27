JANESVILLE
The Janesville City Council has approved changes to the city’s vacant building registry program that narrow the definition of a vacant building and limit one of the program’s exceptions.
The council Monday approved these changes to the city’s definition of a vacant property:
- Properties must be considered primary residences to avoid being labeled as vacant. This prevents owners from saying they occupy several properties at once. The “snowbird” exclusion still exists for people who live elsewhere for certain parts of the year.
- Owners must present proof of usage of utility services, not just utility connections.
- The city will no longer consider a building occupied if it is used to store personal property.
A change also was made to the “for sale, for rent, for lease” exclusion, according to a city memo.
Properties can be exempt from the vacancy list for six months only while unoccupied and marketed as for sale, for lease or for rent, according to the memo.
The changes aim to provide clarity for staff and align the registry program with its intended purpose, which is to identify vacant properties, give the city a streamlined process for contacting the owners and encourage occupancy, city Housing Director Kelly Bedessem said.
Bedessem said some people were taking advantage of the for-sale, lease or rent exemption by installing signs saying the property was on the market but not actually pursuing a sale or tenants.
She cited two examples, one in which a property displayed a for-sale sign with no contact information and another in which a for-sale sign listed a phone number that accepted only text messages.
Bedessem said she tried messaging the phone number and did not get a response.
Since April 2019, 187 properties have been registered as vacant, according to the city memo.
The council approved the changes on a 6-1 vote with Doug Marklein opposed.
Marklein said he thinks the changes would be a step in the right direction, but he does not like the program overall because it could target innocent people with good intentions.
There is no way to write the ordinance to anticipate every situation, Marklein said.
Bedessem said city officials try to treat everyone the same, but they can use discretion in certain circumstances.
Resident Bruce Monson, who spoke during the public comment period, said he thinks the program should be ended because current ordinances already regulate vacant buildings and the registry fees are too high.
Monson expressed concerns about buildings used for storage being considered vacant and asked about budgeting for the program.
Bedessem said Monson’s budgeting concerns were largely caused by a labeling error in documents.
However, the program does face a $15,000 deficit, she said.
Much of the cost can be attributed to one full-time staff member who monitors the program. That position soon will be vacant, and city officials will have to discuss what means for the budget, Bedessem said.