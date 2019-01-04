Janesville City Council member Sue Conley has been elected to the state governing board of Common Cause in Wisconsin, according to a news release from the organization.
Conley, a longtime community activist and former director of the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, joined the board because of her concern over the direction of state government in the past eight years, according to the release.
Conley is quoted as backing Common Cause’s “promotion of voting rights, ending partisan gerrymandering of state legislative and congressional districts and in advocating for less money in politics, more transparency, better ethics and greater bipartisan cooperation.”
Tim Cullen, a former state senator from Janesville, has been chairman of the organization’s board for the past two years.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse