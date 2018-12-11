JANESVILLE
Overriding a city staff recommendation, the Janesville City Council has left the door open for the city to pay for public infrastructure to encourage private residential development.
Deputy City Manager Ryan McCue said Monday that a public-private team had “agreed to disagree” over the city’s role in paying for improvements for private residential developments, including water and sewer lines, street improvements and streetlights.
The council decided to give the team more time to find something that works for both the city and private developers.
The city had paid for such services since at least the 1980s. It stopped in 2016 after losing money on services provided to subdivisions that were never developed.
In response to the recent push for more housing, the public-private team was formed to explore the possibility of paying for services again to spark new construction.
The seven-person group, including four people in real estate and three city staff members, met twice in November.
McCue, Finance Director Max Gagin and Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek all believed that the city cannot take the risk of financing infrastructure for private residential construction. Previous deals caused the city to lose $2.2 million in special assessments and increase its debt service by nearly $1.5 million to recoup its losses, according to a city memorandum.
McCue said Monday the team had reached an impasse, so he didn’t see the benefit of continuing to meet. He recommended the council keep the policy as is because the city would have “no financial gain” in getting involved.
Gagin said financing this type of residential project would make it difficult to write an agreement that would give the city guaranteed value—a standard component of most tax increment financing deals.
But two private-sector team members, Scott Bever and Deb Dongarra, spoke during public comment and said they wanted more time to work with the city. They believed they could find something that would work.
McCue argued the team’s “decision-making matrix”—a ranking system of different guidelines—made it clear that a developer fronting the full cost of infrastructure was the best option because it received the best overall score.
Bever and Dongarra said the council’s arbitrary deadline—to reach an agreement with the city by the first December council meeting—had squeezed the team’s productivity. They wanted to develop a more detailed list of definitions and criteria that would minimize Janesville’s risk.
Saying there was room for more analysis and communication, the council decided to refer the item back to the team for more discussion. It set no deadline for an answer this time.
