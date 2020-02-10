JANESVILLE
A Janesville City Council candidate said he has improved his temper since he was convicted in 1998 of disorderly conduct after a domestic-violence incident in Clark County.
William Beil was charged with recklessly causing bodily harm to a child and disorderly conduct in July 1998 in Abbotsford, according to a criminal complaint.
“It was a bad incident. Things got a little heated, and we got past it,” Beil told The Gazette.
Court documents show the charge of recklessly causing bodily harm to a child was dismissed after Beil completed the Marathon County Batterers Program, according to court documents.
Beil, now 67, was Abbotsford city administrator at the time of the incident, according to a criminal complaint.
At the time, Beil had a quick temper and was under a lot of stress because of his job, he told The Gazette. He said he has since improved his temper.
One of the women involved in the incident has since died. Beil said he now “gets along famously” with the other woman involved.
According to the criminal complaint, Beil shouted at a woman and pushed her in her face into a lounge chair, causing the chair to tip over with the woman in it.
A girl then came to help the woman, and Beil grabbed the girl by the hair and dragged her down the hallway into a bedroom where the girl was told to stay out, according to the complaint.
Beil said the incident did not affect his employment as the city administrator and he did not receive disciplinary action.
A lawyer for the city of Abbotsford, in response to an open records request from The Gazette, said all of Beil’s personnel records were destroyed seven years ago after his employment ended, in accordance with city ordinances.
Beil worked for the city from 1994 to 2011, according to court documents.
Beil told The Gazette in January he moved to Janesville five years ago to be closer to family.
He is one of five candidates running for three open spots on the city council.