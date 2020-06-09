JANESVILLE
The city council Monday approved $26.45 million in general obligation debt Monday, which will be used primarily to complete many of the city’s capital projects for the year.
The council approved an additional $3.64 million in taxable general obligation debt, which will be used for an incentive payment to developers of the Diamond Ridge apartment project as outlined in the project’s tax-increment financing agreement.
The council approved the debt unanimously with little discussion, despite concerns raised during previous meetings about borrowing during the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s debt issuance is the largest since 2015 and is $2.5 million more than the 2019 issuance, Finance Director Max Gagin said.
Several large one-time projects account for the increase, including wastewater utility upgrades and stormwater utility borrowing for reconstruction of the river wall downtown, Gagin said.
Projections for 2021 show borrowing should decline by a few million dollars, he said.
State law mandates municipalities’ debt limits cannot exceed 5% of their equalized property values.
Janesville’s debt rule is more conservative, capping the city’s debt limit at 2.5% of its equalized value.
The approved borrowing for 2020 is 2.05% of the city’s equalized value, the lowest percentage since 2015, Gagin said.
Last year’s citywide revaluation led to a 33% increase in the city’s equalized value, which helped keep borrowing as a percentage of equalized value low, Gagin said.
General fund borrowing will cost taxpayers about $30.54 a year on a home assessed at the city’s median value, $147,600.
Estimates show taxpayers will likely pay $4.84 less toward debt service in 2021.
A proposal from an apartment developer also helped limit the city’s 2020 borrowing. Ryan Shoelace LLC, which is building The Glade apartment complex near where Racine Street goes over Interstate 90/39, paid special assessments on the expansion of Myrtle Way in a lump sum up front.
That allowed the city to issue $837,000 less than anticipated, and the property owner will avoid paying interest, Gagin said.
The following projects are included in this year’s capital improvement plan. Costs listed are total costs, and some projects are funded only partially by borrowing.
- Landfill expansion: $5.44 million
- Street rehabilitation: $4.16 million
- ARISE East Side Town Square improvements: $3.72 million
- City Hall concrete plaza improvements: $2.89 million
- Curb and gutter replacements: $2.47 million
- Hedberg Public Library HVAC unit replacement: $1.13 million
A full list and descriptions of capital improvement projects can be found in the materials for Monday night’s council meeting on the city’s website.