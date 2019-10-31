JANESVILLE

A representative from the Janesville Jets said Wednesday during a special meeting of the city council that there is no chance the private sector could cover half the estimated $33 million cost for a proposed indoor sports complex.

When the Jets, the junior hockey team that calls the Janesville Ice Arena home, approached the city about improving facilities in 2016, the future cost was expected to be around $8 million, making an even private-public split more realistic, Jets President Bill McCoshen said.

But the $33 million estimate for a new facility at the Janesville Mall makes a private commitment to cover half that cost unfeasible, McCoshen said.

His concerns were part of a meeting that gave the council its first chance to consider the proposal’s financing.

The project presents a chicken-and-egg paradox, council President Rich Gruber said: Representatives from a steering committee trying to raise private funds want to know how much the city will commit so it can set fundraising goals, while the city wants to know how much the private sector can chip in before deciding how much to borrow.

McCoshen said fundraisers could secure large private commitments in the next four months, though raising money can be difficult to do before specific plans are prepared. The design process would likely not begin until February, according to a city presentation.

City Finance Director Max Gagin presented four capital financing scenarios for 20-year general obligation bonds at amounts of $10 million, $15 million, $20 million and $30 million.

Estimated annual property tax increases for homes of median assessed value for each borrowing amount are as follows:

$10 million bond: $26.91 in the first year, $20.45 for remaining years.

$15 million bond: $40.36 in the first year, $30.67 for remaining years.

$20 million bond: $53.82 in the first year, $40.90 for remaining years.

$30 million bond: $80.72 in the first year, $61.34 for remaining years.

There would be no way to structure the debt to make a $30 million bond adhere to council policies and state debt limits, Gagin said.

Debt payments for all borrowing amounts are projected to push general fund debt payments to more than 20% of the general fund, which is against council policy, Gagin said.

There are ways to restructure debt that could make those amounts dip below 20%. More details on project costs could change things, Gagin said.

A business plan from Johnson Consulting estimated the indoor sports complex would not generate revenue until its sixth year, Neighborhood and Community Services Director Jen Petruzzello said.

A commitment from the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau would change that, she said.

The bureau has committed to contributing 10% of its room tax revenue to support operations at the sports complex for 10 years beginning in 2021 with a possible five-year extension, according to the city presentation.

The amount given to the complex in 2021 is estimated between $75,000 and $80,000, which would close the projected operations deficit, Executive Director Christine Rebout said.

The bureau would also provide sales and marketing support worth more than $40,000, according to the plan.

Operations would be affected by some unknown factors such as negotiations between the city, the Jets and Janesville Youth Hockey on ice rental rates; user fees; new community partners; and number of users.

The city council will vote Nov. 11 on officially designating the Janesville Mall as the site for the project.

Andy Weiner, president of mall owner RockStep Capital, said he was so excited about the possible partnership that he turned down World Series tickets to be at Wednesday’s meeting.

The mall has offered the former JCPenney site to the city for free. The location presents nearly no complications and is ready to go, Weiner said.

The complex could also use the site the former Sears store, which faces Milton Avenue. That prospect comes with obstacles, including potential disputes with other mall tenants over their visibility from the busy road, Weiner said.

City Manager Mark Freitag said both mall locations have advantages and would attract different types of donors.

RockStep has also considered renaming the mall to “Uptown Janesville, Home of the Janesville Jets” if the complex is built, Weiner said.