JANESVILLE
A permanent solution to allow overnight parking in the city does not appear imminent despite a looming deadline and desire from city council members, city staff and service providers to find one.
Monday night was the council’s last meeting before it needs to initiate action on the current overnight parking ordinance.
The city currently allows overnight parking in a municipal parking lot on North Jackson Street, but the amendment expires Sept. 30. The council needs at least two meetings to pass an amendment, one for a first reading and another for approval. There are two more council meetings scheduled before Sept. 30.
Monday’s discussion among the council resulted in another proposal for an overnight parking solution, one that will require more time and analysis from city officials.
City staff on Monday had recommended the council move the overnight parking lot back to North Traxler Park because it has access to bathrooms with running water and is a fairly remote location compared to the current location, near Centerway and across the street from the police department.
One resident representing 10 neighbors and three other residents spoke or submitted comments for the public comment portion of the meeting to oppose moving the overnight lot back to North Traxler Park.
Opponents cited concerns about safety, property damage, abuse of the service and access to bathrooms during the winter.
Several residents suggested Rock County host the overnight lot at its future facility at the former Pick n’ Save site on Center Avenue.
City Manager Mark Freitag said county officials have made it clear they are not interested in providing an overnight lot.
Police have said residents’ concerns about crime in North Traxler Park caused by overnight parking was unsubstantiated.
No council members voiced support to move the lot back to North Traxler Park, but they had other ideas for how to handle overnight parking.
One idea that officials said could work but would need time to study and implement would allow people to park and sleep in their cars in multiple municipal parking lots, excluding lots in parks.
This would give options to people looking to park, councilors said.
To buy time to explore the idea, council members suggested extending overnight parking in the North Jackson Street lot again to the end of the year.
The amendment allowing parking in either North Traxler Park or the North Jackson Street lot has been extended several times since it was created in August 2019.
Jessica Locher, associate director at ECHO, said in previous meetings that some people were not comfortable parking in the North Jackson Street lot because of its proximity to the police department.
Councilors had no suggestions on which specific lots should be included, or how many, leaving that in the hands of city staff to consider and bring back to the council.
The council’s new idea raised several initial questions, including whether cameras would be needed in every lot, how bathroom facilities would be provided and whether ECHO would be able to reach out to people in each lot.
Council member Tom Wolfe said the council would have to gather public input on each suggested lot.
The council at its Sept. 14 meeting will have the first reading of an ordinance to extend the use of the lot on Jackson Street, with a final vote on the extension Sept. 28.