The city of Janesville Clerk-Treasurer's Office at City Hall will reopen Tuesday after being closed last week after a city employee tesed positive for COVID-19.
In an announcement from the city of Janesville, the city said the clerk-treasurer's office will reopen on Tuesday under select hours between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. On Wednesday Aug. 11, the office is to resume regular weekday hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The office closed late last week after a worker tested positive for COVID infection. The move closed the clerk's public transaction windows on the main floor of City Hall, giving the public one less conduit than normal to pay bills or fill out certain city permit documents.
Crews have sanitized the clerk-treasurer's office, and workers from the office who were sent during the closure last week were told to monitor for possible COVID symptoms, the city indicated.
Meanwhile, the city has resumed enforcing a face mask mandate for all city employees while they're inside all city buildings.
The city warned people who must call the clerk-treasurer's office that they may have longer wait times because the office has been dealing with a heavier volume of calls during the recent closure.
Residents who seek to pay utility bills can use the public drop box at the South Wall Street entrance outside City Hall at 18 N. Jackson St. or pay online through the city's website.
During the office closure, the city suspended interest penalties on city utility bills due July 25 and July 26. Once the clerk's office reopens, interest charges will resume accumulating on overdue utility bills.
