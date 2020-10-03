JANESVILLE
Janesville residents can now locate any city bus from the palms of their hands.
The city Sept. 29 rolled out a set of technological improvements that will help people use the buses and increase their accessibility, said Rebecca Smith, transit director.
The improvements include:
- An app called Doublemap that allows riders to see in real time where buses are and how long it will take them to reach a designated stop.
- A new system that allows people to text a bus stop ID number to 608-299-4170 to learn when the bus will arrive.
- Wi-Fi on every bus.
- Automatic audio announcements so people on and off the bus can hear when the bus is approaching a stop.
- Digital electronic signs so people can read the announcements.
Smith said she believes the transit system has a responsibility to provide freedom and independence to all riders.
The updates allow for that by making the bus easy to use for people who are new to the city, those with hearing or visual impairments, and anyone new to or familiar with the transit system, Smith said.
"I think a system like this type of technology really reduces any barriers," she said. "If a parent wants to put a student on the bus or maybe is not familiar with the system, having an app or phone number (to text) reduces barriers and increases confidence," Smith said.
The total cost to implement the automatic vehicle location system and install new equipment was $235,536, which was paid for through borrowing and was approved by the city council in 2018, Smith said.
Annual subscription and software fees will cost about $17,000, she said.
The improvements also will help city staff who work behind the scenes, Smith said.
The new equipment allows bus drivers to log regular maintenance checks on a tablet instead of paper, which increases efficiency across the transit system. The app and text features will reduce phone calls from people asking where their buses are, Smith said.
All 15 new city buses are outfitted with the technology. Over the last couple of years, the city has secured funding to replace all of its buses.
The last two new buses will be outfitted once they roll out next year, Smith said.