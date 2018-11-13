01STOCK_JANESVILLE_CITYHALL03

JANESVILLE

A few Janesville city officials and council members joked with Finance Director Max Gagin on Monday night, saying he had gotten off easy this year when it came to presenting the proposed 2019 budget.

No residents spoke at the public budget hearing during the city council meeting, and no council members asked him questions after his brief presentation.

City officials have said since summer that the 2019 budget would be a “maintenance budget” with few significant changes from this year’s budget.

Next year’s proposed budget will have roughly 3 percent increases for the city’s total expenses, tax levy and tax rate. Those increases are smaller than the increases between 2017 and 2018, Gagin said.

Janesville had almost no change to its citywide assessed property value—less than one-tenth of one percent. Had the assessed value increased more, the tax rate increase would have been lower.

“We determine how much we need to levy, which is what we need in property taxes to balance our budget,” Gagin said. “The assessed value is essentially how big is the pie and how is that pie cut up between different properties?”

As it stands now, the tax rate is expected to jump from $9.24 per $1,000 of assessed value to $9.54, according to numbers provided by the city.

This is the first year the state will exempt certain types of industrial machinery from factoring into assessed value. That drove the city’s manufacturing value down by about 4 percent, Gagin said.

The state Department of Revenue evaluates manufacturing properties, and Janesville is now trying to figure out which properties caused the change. Residential assessed value increased by about 1 percent, he said.

The budget could still see small adjustments pending final property tax refund numbers allocated by the state.

The council is expected to approve the 2019 budget at its next meeting Nov. 26.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse