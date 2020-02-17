A dip in overdose deaths in 2019 gives the Janesville police chief hope but no assurance the opioid epidemic might be easing.
Chief Dave Moore cautioned that a one-year drop is not a trend, although he expects improvement over the long term.
Police Chief David Zibolski in neighboring Beloit also is looking at a decrease in overdoses, but he is not so optimistic.
Zibolski noted police don’t know about all overdoses because since 2014 anyone can administer naloxone, also sold as Narcan, which can block an overdose. So overdoses can be treated at home without authorities knowing about them.
“I don’t know that it’s changed all that much,” Zibolski said of the overdose rate.
Zibolski also noted the rise of fentanyl, a synthetic drug that acts like heroin or morphine but is many times more powerful. He said two of Beloit’s six overdose deaths in 2017 were from fentanyl, but that increased to seven of the nine deaths in 2018.
All test results aren’t back from 2019, but Zibolski believes up to 80 percent will be fentanyl-related.
Fentanyl has been showing up around the country in different mixtures. Zibolski said one of the 2019 overdoses involved a cocaine-fentanyl mix.
Beloit’s overdose deaths are actually rising. Zibolski pointed to the 25 deaths in three years and noted public outcry is much greater for the much lower number of homicides.
Moore pointed to other efforts he thinks are making a difference, including more caution about prescribing pain pills among medical professionals.
However, some think more should be done about the addictive painkillers.
State Attorney General Josh Kaul said last week opioid prescriptions have declined in recent years, but “the prescription rates for opioids remain far, far higher than they were approximately 20 years ago,” according to WisPolitics.com.
Moore said his department’s DROP (death, recovery or prison) program also contributes to the decline in overdoses.
The police DROP officer contacts users, often when they are in the hospital after an overdose, and puts them in contact with recovery coaches, who are former alcoholics or addicts who can show users a way out. The officer follows up and makes sure users know he will be there when they are willing to go into treatment.
The officer also brings recovering users to high schools, where they tell students about their experiences.
“So, collectively, I’m hopeful we’re making a difference,” Moore said.
Authorities in July warned of a deadly batch of fentanyl on the streets that killed 14 people in Milwaukee in three days. The Rock County Heroin Task Force issued a warning around the same time after a spike in possible opioid-related emergency room visits.
But the year-end statistics show no great increase in overdoses locally.
Countywide statistics were not available from the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department. The department previously reported 21 overdose deaths from opiates in 2015, 33 in 2017, 39 in 2017 and 34 in 2018.
DROP Officer Chad Woodman said getting the message to youths is important, but the approach of saying “don’t do drugs” or “just say no” doesn’t work.
Woodman introduces students to former users who are in recovery.
The personal stories can be stark. In a few cases, the speakers told how they had good opportunities in life but lost everything to their addictions, “to the point where they tried to take their own lives. I don’t know how much more rock bottom you can get than that,” Woodman said.
Students are told one choice they make now can make a big difference later, but that no matter what happens, help is always available, Woodman said.
While 2019 showed an improvement in Janesville, Moore pointed to a spike of eight overdoses known to police in January 2020, a situation he said bears watching.
Woodman said none of the eight were fatal.
“We are really trying to figure out what’s going on with that right now,” Woodman said.
Zibolski said his data shows 22 people accounted for 53 of the Beloit overdoses over the past three years. That’s concerning because of those 22, eight have since died, he said.