JANESVILLE
The city's Alcohol License Advisory Committee recommends that the city council give a class A liquor license to a planned Kwik Trip store on East Milwaukee Street.
Tuesday's positive recommendation came with little discussion, a stark contrast from last month, when the committee unanimously opposed a liquor license for an identical Kwik Trip store to be built on Humes Road.
The city council overruled the committee's recommendation for the Humes Road store and gave it a liquor license.
Committee member Kevin Riley said he had no concerns about granting a license, adding that the last store on the site sold alcohol without issues.
The East Milwaukee Street Kwik Trip will be built at the former Maurer's Market site, which previously hosted a Sentry grocery store.
Kwik Trip plans to build a gas station, convenience store, liquor store and car wash on the property after tearing down the former grocery store, company representatives have said.
Three people submitted comments supporting the liquor license, saying the project is welcome economic development for Janesville.
Kwik Trip representatives said the Milwaukee Street store is an estimated $6 million project.
Kwik Trip plans to abide by guidelines the alcohol license committee often recommends: no outdoor advertising of alcohol and no taste-testing events on-site, representatives said.
Committee member Mark Bumpus floated the idea of prohibiting the sale of single cans of alcohol. Banning single-serve sales has been a popular recommendation from the committee.
Kwik Trip representatives said they serve single cans at other stores without problems. They said customers tend to buy singles so they can try new things, not drink in their cars, as committee members assume.
Bumpus said he was more concerned about single sales on Humes Road because of its proximity to Highway 14 and the Interstate.
Construction on the East Milwaukee Street store is expected to begin in March with the store opening next summer.
The city council will decide whether it will give final approval of the license at its Nov. 23 meeting.