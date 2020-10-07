JANESVILLE
Janesville's Alcohol License Advisory Committee recommends that the city council deny a liquor license for a planned Kwik Trip store on Humes Road.
Committee members this week voted unanimously against the license for three reasons:
- Members believe that area has too many liquor stores already.
- The city has exceeded its class A liquor license quota.
- Building plans for the convenience store had not yet been approved by the city's building department.
By ordinance, the city council can approve class A licenses over the quota based on the merits of the applicant. It is up to the council whether the quota should be exceeded.
In recent months, council members have said the committee should not be considering the quota when making recommendations. However, committee members still discussed the quota at their Tuesday meeting.
Building plans do not have to be reviewed by law for a liquor license to be approved, but they often are.
City Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek said city staff felt comfortable bringing Kwik Trip's license application to the committee before building plans were finalized because the city has worked well with Kwik Trip in the past and the company has an established, reliable track record.
Committee members were given a blueprint of the store's proposed layout.
Committee member Kevin Riley said he was concerned about the city being over its class A quota and that Kwik Trip could put nearby liquor stores in jeopardy.
Member Mark Bumpus echoed Riley's comments, saying too many liquor stores in the area would dilute business and he is "concerned about the little guy."
Committee Chairman Paul Williams voiced concerns about not being able to review final building plans before making a license recommendation.
Development specialist Vicky Miller said the city's building division conducted a site plan review and had no problems with plans so far. She said she did not anticipate any building issues in the future.
Godek said Kwik Trip—similar to other businesses—wants to know whether it will be granted a liquor license before it moves further ahead with building plans.
Williams and Bumpus also raised concerns about sales of single cans of alcohol, which they believe enable drunken driving.
Kwik Trip District Manager Kelly Magritz said the store intends to sell single cans of alcohol, as it does in most of its other stores.
The company is willing to work with the city and abide by its laws, she said.
The city council will vote on the liquor license Monday.
Kwik Trip has said it also plans to request a liquor license for a proposed store on East Milwaukee Street at the former Maurer's Market site.