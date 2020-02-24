JANESVILLE
Traffic should “flow just fine" during Interstate ramp construction projects starting this spring at Highway 14 and Highway and 26, a state Department of Transportation official said Monday.
Jim Campbell, who runs two gas station convenience stores along Highways 14 and 26, said the DOT’s assessment might be true, but he’s concerned. All the simultaneous tear-up between the two interchanges might mean Interstate travelers will flow right on past Janesville’s northeast end without exiting to his Mobil TA Travel Center on Highway 14 or his Exxon station along Highway 26.
Five ramps are slated for closure at different times this year. Not all those closures will be at once, the DOT said, but two ramps—the I-90/39 northbound off-ramp to Highway 26 and the Highway 26 on-ramp to northbound I-90/39—will be closed for three months starting in March.
Later this year, probably this summer, the on- and off-ramps between Highway 14 and southbound I-90/39 and will be closed a few days for the same work.
That might not be so bad, but wait until later this year. Probably by fall, the DOT will shut down the Highway 26 on-ramp to southbound I-90/39 for a solid year.
All the work are part of readying the interchanges for new configurations, including a dramatic changeover of the Highway 26 interchange from loop ramps to a “diverging diamond” interchange similar to the one the DOT finished recently at Highway 11. Those projects are linked to the larger, I-90/39 lane expansion between Beloit and Madison—a more than $1 billion project that DOT officials say should wrap up by fall 2021.
Campbell was looking at a DOT map taped to a wall as part of a public session the DOT held Monday at Holiday Inn Express Janesville Conference Center. Campbell was trying to make sense of the overlapping ramp closure dates to calculate what impacts his two gas stations might see.
With sets of ramp closures that could send some travelers hightailing past Janesville without stopping, Campbell said his main response would be to reward customers who do come off the highway with special store rewards and incentives.
But Campbell’s not overly optimistic about his prospects. He expects truth in the old adage about roadside businesses and road construction projects: Travelers tend to pass through heavy road construction zones without stopping there for gas and a burger. Nobody likes a mess.
“What generally happens is unless there is a specific reason they’d be stopping, like an emergency or something, travelers are going to look at a big construction mess like that and say, ‘Wow! Let’s just keep going and get through this mess. We’ll get off somewhere up the road at the next exit,'” Campbell said.
Campbell is concerned about the yearlong closure of the Highway 26 ramp that starts later this year, but he said he’s encouraged the DOT is tackling the pair of three-month ramp closures at Highway 14 and Highway 26 starting in March.
The work, he said, should be finished before midsummer. That would still give him a crack at travelers heading to and from summer vacations.
“They should have all that (the Highway 14 and 26 ramps and northbound lanes) open by July 18. That should be a little bit of help,” Campbell said.
DOT project engineer Emmanuel Yartey said the DOT plans to have keep at least one on-ramp and one off-ramp open at all times on the northbound and southbound lanes of the Interstate. That will allow local traffic and travelers to reach the Interstate or exit to whatever Highway 14 or Highway 26 businesses they want by using detours on either Highway 26 or Highway 14.
“We think traffic will flow just fine,” Yartey said.
Yartey said travelers on I-90/39 should keep an eye open starting in March for marquis signs on Janesville’s south and north ends. Those signs will alert people of ramp closures ahead and give directions to exit if they want to reach businesses along Highways 14 and 26.
Similar to other phases of the Interstate expansion project that have impacted exits at Highways 14 and 26, the DOT has opened registration for businesses near the exits to get temporary directional signs placed at the sides of the Interstate.