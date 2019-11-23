JANESVILLE

It will cost more to rent park pavilions, enroll a child in city summer camps and get a building permit next year if the city council approves proposed user fee increases.

The fee increases are expected to generate $84,100 in additional revenue for the city.

This summer, the city estimated user fee increases would generate $92,100. Since then, city officials have created a more accurate revenue projection, said Finance Director Max Gagin.

Since 2016, officials have performed annual user fee reviews to align fees with the cost to provide services, Gagin said.

Revenue created by increased fees will be less in 2020 than in recent years. Fee increases were larger in the first couple of years to make up for years without comprehensive reviews, Gagin said.

The city council will hold a public hearing on the fee changes Monday. If approved by the council, the increases will take effect Jan. 1.

User fees recover some or all of the costs for services, Gagin said. Costs for the city’s building division program are covered entirely by fees, according to a city memo.

Building division increases would create an additional $46,100 in 2020, according to the memo. Changes include:

A $100 re-review fee for commercial erosion/stormwater plan reviews.

An increase in the minimum permit fee to $100.

The Janesville Fire Department will increase its fire and EMS fees to surrounding towns by 2%, which will generate an additional $13,000, according to the memo.

The parks and recreation departments would see these fee increases:

$5 increase to rent pavilions at Palmer, Peace, Riverside and Traxler parks.

$5 per child increase for Kids Count and Tot Lot camps.

50 cents-per-adult admission fee increase for Rockport Pool admission.

$1 increase for season pass at Palmer Park wading pool.

Rental fee increases for Rockport Pool, Palmer Park wading pool, Janesville Ice Arena and Janesville Senior Center.

Recreation fees recover about half the cost for programs and services, according to the memo.

Miscellaneous license fees, such as adult entertainment, amusement, food, vendor carts and others, would increase to recover the cost to administer licenses.

Real estate search fees would increase $5, according to the memo.

The city also has proposed a new fee for paratransit agencies, according to the memo.

The city provides paratransit services for riders who receive support from human services organizations, such as Rock County Human Services. Such riders are unable to use the regular bus system because of physical or cognitive disabilities, according to the memo.

Each paratransit trip is estimated to cost $15.45 in 2020. In the past, the city has charged the user $3 and paid the remaining cost.

If approved by the council, the city would charge the human services organization $12.45 per ride to recoup the cost, according to the memo.

Each year during the fee review, city officials consider whether to add or eliminate fees, Gagin said.

One year, the city chose to cut a bicycle license fee because it cost more to administer the licenses than the amount the city collected from them, Gagin said.