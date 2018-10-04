TOWN OF BELOIT
Beloit Town Administrator Ian Haas resigned Wednesday morning, two years after he was hired for the position.
Wade Sweger, a Beloit Town Board member, confirmed the resignation to The Gazette on Thursday morning.
Sweger would not elaborate on Haas' resignation.
The Gazette was not able to reach Haas for comment.
The Beloit Daily News reported Haas said his last day will be around Oct. 15 and his last day in the office was Wednesday.
Haas has been on paternity leave for the past several weeks, town of Beloit Fire Chief Gene Wright said Thursday. Wright has been serving as Haas' assistant recently and has been filling in during Haas' absence.
Wright said the board will hold a special closed-session meeting Monday night to determine the town's next step.
Town Chairwoman Diane Greenlee could not be reached for comment.
According to the town board's Monday night agenda, the board considered in closed session "performance evaluation data" of a public employee. Sweger said he didn’t think Haas was discussed at the meeting.
Haas was hired as the town administrator in June 2016. He previously was the administrator at the village of Big Bend for a year before resigning to take the position in the town.
Hass came under fire in June 2017 when he used a town credit card to purchase gas and McDonald’s food. The town board reviewed the payments, and Haas told The Gazette at the time the payments were an accident and that he disciplined himself accordingly.
Haas more recently has led the charge in the town's plan to incorporate as the village of Riverside. The town filed for incorporation in Rock County Court on Jan. 8, and the state Incorporation Review Board considered the town’s petition at a public hearing Aug. 20.
The review board is expected to hand down its decision Dec. 21
Incorporation has been a point of contention for several municipalities in the area. The city of Beloit and the Rock County Board have come out against incorporation, saying the town wants to incorporate to capture more revenue from Alliant Energy's power plants in the town.
