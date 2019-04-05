190406_BUDGET01
About 250 people attend the Joint Finance Committee’s public hearing on Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed 2019-21 state budget Friday at the Pontiac Convention Center in Janesville.

 Angela Major

JANESVILLE

About 250 people have crowded into the Pontiac Convention Center today for the Joint Finance Committee’s public hearing on Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed 2019-21 state budget.

This is the first of four public hearings on the budget in the state.

State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, is vice chairwoman of the committee. State Reps. Deb Kolste, D-Janesville, Don Vruwink, D-Milton, and state Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, also are at the hearing.

“Welcome to Janesville. Thank you for holding your public hearing in our community,” Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag told the committee.

The public can sign up and provide feedback on Evers’ proposed budget to the committee.

Reporter Nate Jackson is at the event and will update this story.

