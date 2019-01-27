JANESVILLE

Neighbors surrounding the long-vacant baseball diamonds just west of Milton and Mount Zion avenues have been invited to a meeting Tuesday about a possible multifamily housing development at the site.

Developer Scott Kwiecinski of Madison-based Horizon Development Group was unwilling to share details of the project before the meeting. They would be market-rate apartments, he told The Gazette.

The plan is still in its infancy, and the meeting will be a chance to gather resident input. He wants to incorporate that feedback into the development, Kwiecinski said.

“We don’t even know what the neighbors are going to say,” he said. “We really want to make sure we have buy-in from everybody.”

This is the fourth housing proposal to be publicly revealed since the city co-hosted a housing summit last summer to highlight Janesville’s residential shortage.

The others include an affordable housing development that would be located near the downtown police station; market-rate apartments at the Corner Block on Parker near the old Carriage Works building; and an unnamed development near Interstate 90/39 and Racine Street whose land would need to be annexed into the city before it can proceed.

Kwiecinski declined to say whether his project would encompass all four former baseball fields at 1401 Woodman Road, which were abandoned several years ago and are now overrun with weeds.

Some infrastructure would need to be added to the site. There are already connection points surrounding the property, he said.

The site would eventually have to be rezoned, which would require a public hearing. Holding the meeting with nearby residents gives them a chance to weigh in early so they aren’t surprised when it appears on a city agenda, Kwiecinski said.

“We’re just trying to get in front of it,” he said.

The company has a few other Janesville properties, including the First Senior I and II apartments on East Milwaukee Street, he said.

Janesville Senior Planner Brian Schweigl said the city often recommends developers hold neighborhood meetings if the planned development is a “larger-scale project.” City officials will be in attendance, but the developer will lead the presentation, he said.

The project would need to receive rezoning approval from both the plan commission and city council. The plan commission would also need to approve an in-depth site plan review called a planned unit development, Schweigl said.

Both the rezoning and planned unit development would include public hearings for additional resident feedback.