JANESVILLE
An overhaul of the crumbling stretch of Highway 14 between Janesville and Evansville could start a year early, and local officials say it can’t come too soon.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has committed to rescheduling a full milling and resurfacing of 14 miles of Highway 14 west of Janesville, local and state highway officials said.
The move would put the $7.2 million project on the front burner this year—a year ahead of the DOT’s earlier plan to resurface the heavily traveled highway.
Dwayne Jorgenson, Rock County’s public works and highway department director, said the DOT last year promised to move the project ahead a year, mostly because the road continues to deteriorate in spite of temporary patching.
Jorgensen said highway crews used black asphalt to patch the rural stretch under a maintenance contract paid by the state. He said those repairs were just a stopgap until the highway could be resurfaced.
But concern has grown among commuters and residents on Highway 14, and Jorgensen said the DOT realized the road might withstand only one more winter of freezing and thawing.
“I think they (DOT) looked again and noticed the deterioration was more rapid than before,” he said. “There was obviously some public concerns raised that I think generated some extra attention to it all.”
One commuter who drives from Janesville to Evansville every day told The Gazette last year that Highway 14 reminded him of the “Star Wars” scene in which spaceship pilots race through deep canyons on the surface of an enemy battleship.
Officials with the Janesville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization said city records show the project is still slated for 2021.
But DOT project maps published in January show the agency plans to start grinding off the disintegrating road surface this year. The project also includes a complete resurfacing with 2 to 4 inches of new pavement, intersection changes and bridge maintenance.
The agency hasn’t offered a hard schedule for when the work will start.
In an email to The Gazette, DOT spokesman Michael Bie wrote that the agency wants to expedite the project because of the condition of Highway 14. He said the DOT is still working on a schedule for preliminary work this spring.
“The DOT is working to try to deliver the improvements in 2020 to address the condition of the roadway," he wrote. "Construction in 2020 is tentative pending real estate and utility-related work, which must be completed prior to the start of construction. The determination of the construction schedule is expected by May."
It would be the third time the project has been rescheduled but the first time the DOT has fast-tracked it since the project was announced in 2014.
Jorgenson said the county is not involved in planning the project, which could take three months. The federal government is paying for the bulk of it.
“We were talking with the DOT about how we needed to do something to try and hold that road together. It was primarily an effort to get it through just one more winter. And it was falling apart even as it was being patched,” Jorgensen said.
“It’s to the point it’s kind of hard to pick where you’d start and where you’d stop. There is still some areas, a lot of areas, that still need attention.”