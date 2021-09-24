Sorry, an error occurred.
DELAVAN
A portion of Highway 50 on the east side of Delavan will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday.
The highway will be closed from the Lake Lawn Resort driveway to County F for replacement of deteriorating concrete culvert.
No access will be allowed, including for emergency vehicles, school buses or maintenance vehicles.
The department is replacing the cast-in-place culvert with precast pipes so the highway can be opened sooner, according to a news release.
“Roadway is being removed, and the excavation will be deep,” the release states.
For information on road projects in the DOT’s southeast region, follow @WisDOTsoutheast on Twitter or visit the region’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/southeast.
