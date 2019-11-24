JANESVILLE

Having less space for librarians to work during renovation work at Hedberg Public Library has proven to be a blessing in disguise.

The space crunch this year as the library updated its carpeting, layout, meeting spaces and other parts of the building forced librarians to work on outreach projects Director Bryan McCormick had hoped to do for years, he said.

Next week, the library will return to regular hours after offering limited hours for most the year. The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

While working with limited hours, librarians have been meeting outside the library with local government officials, nonprofits, schools, business and other organizations to learn how the library can work with those organizations to help the community, McCormick said.

For example, librarian Kara Blue recently started working with the Rock County Job Center to arrange having a job center representative at the library a few times a week to meet with people in the evenings or with people who might not otherwise visit the job center, McCormick said.

Librarians moved storytime events to places such as the Janesville Senior Center and Festival Foods and saw great turnouts. Those programs likely will continue, McCormick said.

Having librarians out in the community is part of a changing model libraries across the country are shifting to in an effort to present the library as an active member in the community rather than just a structure in which people just read books.

“We’re seeing libraries of the 21st century,” McCormick said. “(It’s) not just place for books. (It’s) about building community and sharing resources.”

At Hedberg, the Teen and Young Adult Center was moved and expanded to accommodate the growing number of teenage visitors, McCormick said. The Janesville Room also was expanded to offer more local history, microfilm and genealogy resources, and an innovation and STEM space was added to offer more science and technology programming, he said.

The library now has more meeting and collaboration space than ever before, McCormick said.

Next year, McCormick said he plans to work with UW-Whitewater to bring social work students on-board at the library to help patrons.

The library can’t afford to hire a full-time social worker, but McCormick believes having the social work students—who need practical experience to graduate—is a great way to fulfill the needs of the community.

With the new additions, some outdated equipment such as the library’s security gates has been eliminated, McCormick said. Visitors have, in the past, found every method possible to cheat the old security gates and steal or damage materials, he said.

The library’s new layout forces staff to move around, and circulation desks are arranged to offer a better view of the exit. Additionally, increased staff and monitoring has proven to be more effective at stopping theft than the security gates were, McCormick said.

The library met its fundraising goal with help from staff finding about $150,000 in savings for furniture, McCormick said. Costs for renovations totaled $2.3 million with $1 million of that being provided by the city.

Furniture and signage are the last pieces of the renovation project that need to be completed. The final pieces should arrive in January, McCormick said.

“We are excited this phase is nearly complete,” he said. “We are really pleased with the project, and I think this is a great resource for the community.”