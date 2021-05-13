MADISON
State workers will be setting traps for gypsy moths in a majority of the state starting this month, according to a news release.
The 47 counties affected include Rock, Walworth and surrounding counties.
The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is asking property owners to give trappers access and not disturb the traps once in place.
The traps provide information about the invasive, destructive moths, which is used to plan for next year’s sprayings, according to a news release. The traps are also helps state nursery and Christmas tree inspectors check for moth egg masses in the fall.
Traps are small green boxes tied to tree branches. They contain the scent of a female gypsy moth that is undetectable to other insects and is used to attract and catch male gypsy moths.
Trappers wear fluorescent vests and carry identification cards. Each trap is labeled with a phone number that property owners can call if they have questions or decide they want it removed.
For more information, check the state gypsy moth website, call the state Gypsy Moth Program at 800-642-6684 or email gypsymoth@wisconsin.gov.