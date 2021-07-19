MONROE
The Green County Board passed an ordinance last week that will lead to opening some county roads to ATVs and UTVS. However, that doesn’t mean residents can drive those vehicles on any county roads yet, the Green County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a news release.
Certain county roads will be opened to the small, off-road vehicles. But before that happens, routes must be established, approvals granted and signs posted—“a process that could take months,” according to the release issued Monday.
In the meantime, violators could be fined $200.
The Green County ATV Club also urges its members to stay off the county roads for the time being.
Advocates for ATV and UTV access to public roads have been pushing for on-road ATV routes connecting Brodhead, Albany, Monticello and Monroe. Those municipalities already allow ATVs on some or all of their streets.