The city council gave Janesville permission Monday to apply for a grant that would help offset environmental testing and cleanup costs at the potential site of Blackhawk Community Credit Union’s new headquarters.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation grant could provide up to $150,000 for the city to conduct environmental testing at the site.

Blackhawk unveiled designs in September for a new headquarters along the eastern shore of the Rock River, tucked between East Court Street and Hedberg Public Library. The multipurpose, 130,000-square-foot building would also include a “legacy center” honoring General Motors, a credit union branch and space for other tenants.

Blackhawk made the formal announcement at a downtown event featuring GM memorabilia and an assembly plant retiree who helped found the credit union. Blackhawk CEO Sherri Stumpf said at the time the $30 million development could have room for restaurants, retail, offices and housing.

Since then, there have been few public updates about the proposal.

Janesville Deputy City Manager Ryan McCue said the first phase of environmental cleanup—research—has finished. Phase two, which the grant would help pay for, would test the site to figure out which contaminants need to be removed.

McCue declined to provide details of possible city incentives for the Blackhawk project, saying those discussions were ongoing.

Council President Doug Marklein said he heard the city might cover $8 million or so in site cleanup and infrastructure costs. He wasn’t sure if that would be enough to finalize a deal or what contaminants might be at the site.

Bee Line Wheel Alignment’s former building remains on the riverbank after the company changed locations. There also used to be a car dealership on East Court Street near the former Mercy Options building, which was demolished last year, Marklein said.

Automotive businesses could have contaminated the site with oil or fuel, he said.

Marklein is not part of incentive discussions, but he said the city and Blackhawk are meeting again later this week. Negotiations had been on temporary hiatus while Stumpf was on an extended trip to Europe.

To Marklein’s knowledge, Blackhawk has not submitted formal drawings other than the conceptual designs presented last fall. Despite few public updates, he remains optimistic the headquarters will eventually be built along the shore.

Large projects such as this one, which would be downtown’s biggest in years, often experience minor setbacks during early planning stages, he said.

“Patience, I think, will be the key word on that,” Marklein said. “Not everybody has patience.”