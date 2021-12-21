Longtime Walworth County Board Vice Chairman Jerry Grant and longtime board supervisor Dan Kilkenny won’t run again for the board this spring, the Walworth County Clerk’s office announced.
The clerk’s office in a release said that Whitewater resident Grant and Kilkenny both have filed non-candidacy papers for the April 2022 election.
Kilkenny, who served as vice chair of the county board from 2010 to 2012, has been a Walworth county supervisor for District 8 since 2006.
Grant served on the board as a supervisor for 16 years between 1998 and 2014. He ran again in 2018 and has served on the board as chairman from 2018 to now. During those terms, he has served as board vice chairman three times.
Grant will leave vacancies on the board and vice chairman seat, as well as the county’s public works committee, the zoning agency and the finance committee.
Grant’s district, Supervisory District 4, represents portions of the city of Whitewater.
Kilkenny will leave vacant his seat on the board along with his seat as vice chair of agriculture and extension, and the executive and finance committees.
District 8 represents portions of the towns of Darien, Delavan, Sugar Creek and the city of Delavan.
All the county’s eleven supervisory seats are up for grabs in the spring election.
District 11 Supervisor Nancy Russell also has given notice of non-candidacy in the pending election, the county previously announced.
Anyone interested in running for the board can pick up informational packets on running at the Walworth County Clerk’s Office at the Government Center, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, or check the elections page on Walworth County’s website.
The deadline to file nomination papers is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4. A spring primary, if necessary, will be held Feb. 15.
