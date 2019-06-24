JANESVILLE

In the search for better transit accessibility, Janesville officials have begun exploring a GPS system inside city buses that would improve the experience for those on and off the bus.

The impact of a GPS system would be twofold. Passengers could check the location of buses online or through an app on their phones. Once on the bus, passengers would receive audio and visual aids indicating major stops along a route.

Janesville felt the system would make city buses easier to use for routine riders and encourage new passengers to give the bus a try without feeling intimidated, Transit Director Rebecca Smith said.

The city issued a request for proposals June 13. Proposals are due Aug. 9, and after an evaluation period, Janesville expects to choose a vendor in early September, Smith said.

The transit division has budgeted $278,000 for the system. The cost includes all hardware and software needed to outfit the city’s entire fleet of 17 buses.

Right now, passengers have no way to know where their buses are. People commonly call the transfer center to learn the status of a certain vehicle, but that brings no immediate answers—staff sometimes have to call an individual bus driver to check their location, Smith said.

Staff would continue to accept those phone inquiries once the app goes live. But the app would allow staff to relay answers right away instead of putting callers on hold and distracting drivers, she said.

Real-time information would be accessible online if passengers don’t have smart phones.

On the bus, the GPS system would automatically announce major stops over a speaker. This would particularly help visually impaired riders, Smith said.

The name of an upcoming stop would also flash across a screen. The city is planning a public input meeting later this summer to learn which stops should be announced; reading off every stop could be overwhelming, she said.

Having a system such as this is the norm in big cities but less common in places of Janesville’s size. City administration’s inclusion of the system in its annual budget shows Janesville is serious about its transit services, Smith said.

The system’s base software could allow the city to add other tech-savvy features in the future, such as digital fare boxes or automatic rider counters. These additions would be less costly because the startup expenses would already be paid, she said.

Smith believes the initial changes will make Janesville transit easier to navigate.

“I don’t know if having an app or not would necessarily have an immediate or distinct increase in ridership,” she said. “But I think if there’s anyone who has interest in riding or is curious about riding, what this does is it reduces any barriers or reasons for them not to wish to ride the bus. It makes the information more accessible. It makes us more of a service they could be interested in.”