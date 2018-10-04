WHITEWATER
A rubber and plastics manufacturer is adding 70 jobs in Whitewater and Burlington as part of its expansion, according to a news release from Gov. Scott Walker’s office.
Lavelle Industries will add 23 jobs in Whitewater and 47 in Burlington, a Walker spokesperson confirmed Thursday.
An economic modeling study showed the expansion could “indirectly generate 61 additional jobs in the region,” the news release states.
The company moved from Chicago to Burlington in 1987, Walker said in the release. It now has more than 500 employees in the state.
Lavelle already has started construction on an addition to the Whitewater facility. Between both locations, the company “plans to invest up to $14 million in additional equipment, technology, building infrastructure and staffing,” the release states.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation gave Lavelle up to $520,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years, according to the release. The amount it ends up receiving depends on how many jobs it creates and its level of capital investment.
The expansion is, “another great example of the revitalization of manufacturing in Wisconsin and the U.S,” said Derek D’Auria, executive director of the Walworth County Economic Development Alliance.
