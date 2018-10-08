TOWN OF BELOIT
The Beloit Town Board appointed Fire Chief Gene Wright as interim administrator Monday night after former Administrator Ian Haas’ resigned last week.
He resigned verbally Wednesday, and the board unanimously accepted the resignation at a special budget meeting Monday. Wright, who has been fire chief since 2014, will continue in that role while acting as administrator. He is also the interim fire chief in Clinton.
The change comes as the state’s Incorporation Review Board considers the town’s petition to incorporate as the village of Riverside. Haas was one of the most outspoken advocates of the incorporation bid.
Two more public hearings will be held in Madison before the board makes a decision Dec. 21. If the state accepts the petition, the town will hold a referendum for final approval, likely in early spring.
Town Chairwoman Diane Greenlee said there is “no smoking gun” with Haas’ resignation. She praised his efforts Monday and thanked him for guiding the town through the incorporation process.
“He did a tremendous amount of work putting together the petition, of course with help from all the department heads,” she said. “His resignation will have no effect whatsoever on incorporation.”
Haas has been on parental leave since early September. His six-week leave officially ends Friday, Greenlee said. Wright will take over once Haas and the town sign a separation agreement. That could happen Tuesday, Greenlee said.
The town hired Haas in June 2016. Greenlee said Haas’ family situation has changed and that he wants to work closer to family members who live in the Madison area. Haas could not be reached for comment last week.
Disagreements between Haas and the town board nor issues with the town’s budget led to the resignation, Greenlee said.
“It’s been kind of discussed off and on in the past several weeks,” she said.
During the incorporation process, Wright served as Haas’ right-hand man and acted as assistant administrator, he said Monday.
Wright said he will focus on completing the incorporation process. Greenlee said the town will search for a permanent administrator after the incorporation petition is decided.
Wright said he will continue working to ease tensions with the town’s would-be remnant west side, which includes the area west of Afton Road. That area would not be incorporated into the new village.
Some west-side residents, worried about public services and possible tax hikes, have expressed frustration with the incorporation process.
“I think there’s a benefit for everybody involved. I do think the board that’s here now does care about everybody,” Wright said.
“I think my job will be to really make sure that the board has their resources; they understand how it (incorporation) affects everything from budget to ordinances ... and find a way that we can continue to work together in the future.”
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse