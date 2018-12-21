TOWN OF DELAVAN

Catherine Gaulke has announced she is running for town of Delavan supervisor in the 2019 spring election.

Gaulke announced her intention to run Friday afternoon, saying she attended municipal council and board meetings across the area earlier this year while running for state Assembly in the 32nd District in the fall election.

“I saw how other towns are approaching similar situations in the town of Delavan, including ways we can improve our community,” Gaulke said in a statement. “We need Supervisors who don’t spend taxpayer money for their own personal gain and think about the long-term implications of their votes.”

Gaulke is a college professor who teaches government, public administration and health care courses. She has served on the town of Delavan Public Works Committee for the last three years.

Gaulke is running against incumbents Kim Jedlicka and Larry Malsch. Malsch is running simultaneously for town supervisor and town chairman.

