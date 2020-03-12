JANESVILLE
The future of overnight parking in Janesville is unclear with city council members split on how to address the issue.
An amendment to Janesville’s overnight parking ordinance allowing people to park and sleep overnight in the municipal parking lot on Jackson Street will expire March 31.
The city council has only its March 23 meeting scheduled before March 31, leaving a limited opportunity to make a decision.
The council in July amended the overnight parking ordinance to allow people to park overnight in the North Traxler Boat Launch parking lot through October 31.
The council in October moved the designation to the Jackson Street parking lot and extended the amendment to March 31.
City staff presented the following options to the council Monday night:
- Repeal the ordinance prohibiting overnight parking, making it legal for people to park and sleep in their cars overnight on any city street or lot.
- Designate a permanent overnight parking lot.
- Extend the overnight parking lot program without changes until a permanent decision is made.
- Do nothing and allow the amendment to expire, making it illegal for anyone to park and sleep overnight on city streets and lots.
City staff did not offer a recommendation but likely will in the future based on direction from the council Monday.
Council members Paul Benson, Sue Conley, Doug Marklein and Jim Farrell said they would like to see the issue return to the council for discussion at the next meeting.
Council President Richard Gruber said he thinks the council needs to take its time making a decision. Conley agreed the council should take time but should make at least a temporary decision soon to prevent a gap in service.
Gruber feared the council would be rushed to judgment if it made a decision this month and would risk making a decision that was not best for the community.
To make a decision at the March 23 meeting, the council would have to waive its policy of having a first reading of the ordinance before discussion and a vote, said Maggie Darr, assistant to the city manager.
Council member Paul Williams said he would not agree with waiving a first reading and wanted to give members of the public more time to voice opinions.
The number of overnight parking users decreased when the designation was moved from North Traxler Park to Jackson Street. The move happened in late fall as temperatures began to drop.
An average of 0.48 vehicles used the Jackson Street lot between Nov. 1 and Feb. 15. The most cars parked in one night was four and the fewest was zero, Darr said.
About four people used the Traxler Park lot per night in the summer and fall.
Darr speculated as to why the numbers decreased: Cold weather, proximity to the police station, visibility and confusion over location might be why fewer people use the Jackson Street lot than the former Traxler Park.
Council member Tom Wolfe was reluctant to base decisions on reasons Darr provided that he said could not be proven.
Wolfe and Williams said they think the way the Jackson Street lot works now is fine and should become the permanent solution. Changes could be amended later.
Benson, Farrell, Conley and Marklein said they would be comfortable taking some kind of action at the next meeting.
“I want to see action rather than let it sunset in the dark,” Benson said.
Conley and Marklein said they would like to see the council give the amendment another extension so the council can have more detailed discussions on the bigger picture.
Marklein floated the idea of making it legal for people to park overnight in any public parking lot but prohibit overnight parking on public streets. Conley said she would support that.
“This has been successful, and we have impacted lives,” Conley said. “... we need to think thoughtfully about a permanent solution so we can move forward and provide a service to the community.”