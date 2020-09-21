KENOSHA
Rep. Bryan Steil has garnered the endorsements of four of the six sheriffs in the 1st Congressional District.
Sheriffs David Beth of Kenosha County, Eric Severson of Waukesha County, Chris Schmaling of Racine County and Kurt Picknell of Walworth County are endorsing Steil, who is making law and order a prominent part of his campaign.
The 1st District includes parts of two other counties, Rock and Milwaukee.
Retired sheriffs Richard Schmidt of Milwaukee County and David Graves of Walworth County also endorsed Steil, according to a campaign news release.
Steil, a Republican, faces a challenge from Democrat Roger Polack in the Nov. 3 elections.