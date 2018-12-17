JANESVILLE

Four people have taken out nomination papers to run for four open seats on the Janesville City Council this spring.

Incumbents Sue Conley, Doug Marklein and Tom Wolfe and newcomer Richard Reinke have taken out nomination papers, city Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek said Monday.

Incumbent Jim Farrell has not taken out nomination papers but has also not filed a declaration of noncandidacy. The deadline to file for noncandidacy is Friday, Dec. 21, Godek said.

Nobody has returned the necessary paperwork to officially get on the spring ballot. That includes a declaration of candidacy, campaign finance registration statement and a minimum of 100 (and maximum 200) signatures from residents, Godek said.

The deadline to return those items is 5 p.m. Jan. 2.

