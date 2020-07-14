JANESVILLE
Rock County has received final approval to turn the former Pick ‘n Save grocery store on the city’s south side into an office space and resource center.
The city council Monday unanimously approved a request to rezone the property at 1717 Center Ave. from M1 light industrial district to B3 general commercial district, clearing the path for the county to begin redevelopment.
The county has put its final plans for the building out for bids. Construction is slated to be finished in April, the county’s Director of Facilities Management Brent Sutherland said in a letter to the council.
About 480 employees could begin working at the new facility during the second quarter of 2021, Sutherland said.
Rock County plans to redesign the former grocery store to house many county services, including its human services department, the job center and the council on aging.
Currently, county services are housed in several facilities. The consolidation is designed to reduce operational costs for the county and provide improved services to residents, Sutherland said.
The 144,000-square-foot building will also hold a clinic, pharmacy and fitness center, among other resources.
The site will include a bus stop with service from the transit systems in Janesville and Beloit. Many of the county’s clients rely on public transportation, Sutherland said.
Council member Jim Farrell said he saw the plan as a step toward revitalizing the city’s south side.
Farrell had questions about the availability of parking. City Planning Director Duane Cherek said the site had more than enough parking as dictated by city ordinance.
No other members of the public spoke on the matter during a public hearing.