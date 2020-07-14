In other business

Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christine Rebout on Monday said the city is doing better than she expected with hotel occupancy, although the pandemic has certainly hit the area's tourism and hospitality sector.

Rebout gave her annual midyear report to the city council Monday night. She noted the successes of 2019 and the shift in priorities for 2020 amid the pandemic.

In 2019, Janesville saw a 1.6% increase in visitor spending, with 1,219 jobs sustained because of tourism and hospitality, Rebout said.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the bureau to shift to a supporting role for businesses.

Rebout said her goal is for no Janesville business to close because of the pandemic, and so far that goal has been met.

Hotel room occupancy in the city is lower than usual but was hovering at around 30% a month or so ago, which is better than predicted, Rebout said.

The city's extended-stay hotel helps the occupancy rate because it houses workers who have remained employed such as construction workers and physicians, Rebout said.