ELKHORN

A former Elkhorn City Council member who moved out of his old district is now running against an incumbent in a different district.

Bruce Lechner used to represent District 3. He is running for the District 5 seat against incumbent Tom Myrin, who first joined the council in April 2014.

After Lechner moved, Ron Dunwiddie stepped in to fill the District 3 seat. That seat will be on the ballot, but no candidates filed to run for that race. City Clerk Cairie L. Virrueta said in an email “all write-in votes will be counted.”

Lechner, 50, now of 1050 North Hearthstone St., Elkhorn, is a supervisor at the Getzen musical instruments manufacturer, where he has worked for 31 years. He moved to Elkhorn as a child and said he has been there since.

Lechner enjoyed being on the council for about 3½ years and wanted to get back on after moving into District 5 about six months ago.

He said he wants to continuing pursuing efforts to find a new City Hall. He encouraged other residents to call him and talk about what problems they want addressed.

Myrin, 60, of 320 West Hidden Trail, Elkhorn, said he is a manager for US Bank who has lived in Elkhorn for 14 years.

Myrin said the council has “a lot of work left to do.”

He said the city is in the middle of a “housing crisis,” and if he is re-elected he would have more time to work with the city’s economic development alliance to attract home builders to the city.

Myrin stressed the city needs to look at paying for needs without raising taxes.

Council members Tim Shiroda and Frank W. Boggs are running unopposed for their current seats.

The election is April 2.