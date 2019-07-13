FONTANA

Next month, Fontana could limit the sale of CBD products in a move championed by the village's police chief.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a cannabis extract that does not get people high. But some CBD products can contain trace amounts of THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the mind-altering compound responsible for that high feeling.

Retailers across the state and nation have been selling CBD products for years. Many believe CBD was legalized when Congress passed the 2018 Farm Bill, which removed hemp from the Controlled Substances Act.

Hemp is a form of cannabis, and any derivatives of cannabis with 0.3% or less of THC are legal under the Farm Bill. Many interpret that to mean CBD is legal if it contains 0.3% or less of THC and is made from hemp.

Fontana Village Police Chief Jeff Cates said one store in Fontana sells CBD merchandise, and those products do not fall in line with the village's clean image.

Cates said his qualms with CBD are about how it's perceived and not its intoxicating effects, which are nonexistent. He said CBD currently is lingering in a gray area for regulation and it should be treated similarly to alcohol and tobacco.

“It’s marketed in a way to attract a younger individual,” Cates said. “I’m not arguing the medicinal benefits of the product. It’s not marketed as if it were a medicine; it’s marketed as if it were candy."

He said the local gas station that sells CBD products at 286 Valley View Dr. has started looking "like a smoke shop." He said the village attempts to regulate signs and some advertising on buildings and indicated the same should apply to CBD.

Cates said prohibiting the sale of CBD products entirely might be "too far." He would be satisfied if the products were required to be located behind the counter, he said.

"I just feel that, if you truly need the CBD for anxiety or anti-inflammatory reasons or the multiple reasons that it claims to benefit, I think you can get it somewhere else," Cates said.

Fontana Village Board members will vote Aug. 5 on a measure to regulate CBD products.

The board's vote comes as the popularity of CBD products locally and nationally continues to explode.

In Janesville, Basics Co-op, 1711 Lodge Drive, has several shelves displaying CBD products, including oil and infused chocolate, water, gummies and ice cream. The store even sells its own brand of CBD oil made from industrial hemp grown in Colorado.

Earlier this month, The Gazette reported that Simply Solutions, a Janesville company known for making lip balms and personal-care products, has developed a process that extracts nearly 100% of the oil from hemp plants. The company hopes to to create a commercial-scale CBD processing facility.

According to Statista, a global market analyst, U.S. retail sales of CBD-related products are projected to reach $813 million in 2019, and $1.15 billion in 2020.