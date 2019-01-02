JANESVILLE
Four incumbents and one newcomer will seek four seats on the Janesville City Council in the April 2 election.
Incumbents Sue Conley, Jim Farrell, Doug Marklein and Tom Wolfe all said they enjoyed serving on the council and wanted to continue momentum in Janesville.
The Gazette was unable to reach newcomer Jan Chesmore for comment.
Another newcomer, Richard Reinke, had earlier declared his candidacy, but he did not return the necessary paperwork by Wednesday’s 5 p.m. deadline, Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek said.
Conley and Wolfe are finishing their first terms, having first been elected in spring 2017. Conley said “there’s no reason not to” run again because she considered the work rewarding.
She didn’t have anything negative to say about the city’s direction. The ARISE downtown revitalization plan was moving ahead strongly. Conley hoped its momentum could extend to downtown’s west end, where vacant storefronts are more prevalent, she said.
The city’s business improvement district will be a powerful tool to recruit and retain businesses in the beleaguered areas of downtown, she said.
Conley said she is particularly interested in finding solutions for Janesville’s housing shortage that encompasses both affordable and high-end units.
Wolfe said two years on the council wasn’t long enough because it took him a while to climb the learning curve. Now that he’s beyond that, he can use his knowledge of issues and proposals to be a more effective council member.
Some of those ongoing projects include SHINE, the Corner Block on Parker market-rate apartments and an affordable housing apartment proposal downtown, he said.
Wolfe defended against criticism that the council rarely turns projects down. That’s because city staff does a good job vetting proposals and not bringing any “pie in the sky stuff” to the council, he said.
Farrell and Marklein have been on the council for six years.
Farrell said the city was moving in a positive direction. His 40-year career as a manufacturing accountant gave him financial expertise that makes him an asset to council, he said.
He still had a handful of priorities he wanted to tackle in another term: more environmental protections, limiting or eliminating cruising on Milton Avenue and recruiting businesses to fill vacancies in “mature areas” of Janesville, he said.
Those areas include parts of Milton Avenue such as the Creston Park Mall. He also wanted to streamline the city’s permitting process for new businesses because some business owners have told him the procedure is “unwieldy.”
Marklein said he planned to enter his next term “with no agenda at all,” preferring to let residents and city staff dictate council priorities.
Janesville has a good city manager in Mark Freitag who has helped improve road maintenance and resurrect parts of downtown. The council was doing a good job of meeting goals in its five-year plan, Marklein said.
Wolfe and Farrell lauded their fellow incumbents and their fitness for public office.
“We have a very good group of people on this council, and our citizens should be aware of it,” Farrell said. “A good group of people who ask questions and are dedicated to this role.”
