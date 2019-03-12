JANESVILLE

Some local nonprofits already might be contemplating this year’s applications for federal housing grants administered by the city.

The application window to request community development block grant and HOME funds is still a few months away. Jennifer Petruzzello, Janesville neighborhood and community services director, gave a presentation at Monday’s council meeting about the related programs, the most substantive item on a thin agenda.

The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development allocates money, and Janesville distributes it.

The programs are similar and help fund activities that promote decent housing for those who need the assistance. Community development block grants are limited to Janesville projects, while HOME money is dispersed to agencies throughout Rock County.

The funds can be used by homeowners, landlords, nonprofits and real estate developers to pay for housing improvements for low- to moderate-income residents in Janesville and Rock County, she said.

A potential affordable housing development downtown could receive some money later this year, she said.

Janesville has received an average of about $1 million annually from the two programs over the past five years. The money is a vital resource for people who must devote a higher portion of their income toward monthly rent, she said.

“Right now, the entire community is seeing the effects of our housing shortage,” Petruzzello said. “If these funds were reduced, it significantly hinders our ability to ensure we have decent, safe, affordable housing available for those low- to moderate-income families.”

The application window for this year’s funds will likely occur in June or July and be open for about a month, she said.