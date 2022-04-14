Since its inception in 2019, the Rock County Family Recovery Court has provided parents or guardians struggling with substance abuse an opportunity to be reunited with their children through its drug treatment program.
On Thursday night, the county Board of Supervisors voted to help bolster the program’s reach by accepting a federal grant.
In mid-December of last year, the Office of Juvenile and Delinquency Prevention awarded the county nearly $1 million in federal funds to enhance its service offerings and double the amount of participants it can help. The money will be paid out over three years.
In addition to increasing the program’s capacity from 15 participants to 30, the recovery court plans to use the remaining funds to create three new positions for human services professionals to facilitate future growth.
Among the new roles are a psychiatric technician position, a treatment clinician and a case manager.
Greg Winkler, deputy director of the county’s Human Services Department, said Thursday before the vote the county would post openings for new positions soon if the award was accepted. In doing so, Winkler thinks the recovery court will be better equipped to handle what he considers a growing demand to help families in the county.
“We know that there's a need, and I think this helps us continue to assess people’s situations and be able to get them referred and noticed,” Winkler said. “There’s plenty of capacity for that.”
