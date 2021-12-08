Darien native and Clinton resident Ellen Schutt wants to make a difference in her community, and that’s why the 26-year-old said she is seeking election to her first public office as candidate for the 31st Wisconsin Assembly District.
Schutt, who used to work as a staff member under current 31st District Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, now works in the office of 50th Assembly District Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc.
Schutt says she plans to run as a Republican in the November 2022 general election, and Schutt has not run for office prior to this bid. Loudenbeck has announced she will not seek another term in the Assembly but will run for Wisconsin Secretary of State.
“As a former aide to Representative Loudenbeck, I thought she did an incredible job,” Schutt said. “Being involved in politics since college, I wanted to make sure there was a strong voice that represented us and I feel very passionate about running.”
Schutt attended Delavan-Darien High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from UW-Madison. She comes from a big family having grown up on a local farm, and has four siblings along with four nieces and nephews.
“Wanting everyone to survive and thrive in the area is really important to me,” Schutt said. “I want to make sure there’s a better future for the next generation and that’s why I am running.”
If elected, Schutt said she would focus on keeping taxes low to promote people moving to and staying in the southern Wisconsin area. She would highlight the need for public safety and be a proponent for sound agricultural policies that help local farmers.
“We can’t have a one-size-fits-all mentality,” Schutt said. “As a farm kid, I am very passionate about agriculture and having smart agricultural practices.”
Wisconsin Elections Commission data did not list any candidates challenging Schutt as of Wednesday. Loudenbeck announced Dec. 1 she would not seek reelection after 11 years in the Wisconsin State Assembly.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.