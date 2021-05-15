EVANSVILLE
Evansville’s mayor and the city council chose its community development director to become its newest city administrator, according to a news release shared Friday.
Jason Sergeant served for seven years in the director position, where he promoted the city and was “a champion for walkability,” the release states. He oversaw the city’s first multi-use trail project along Allen Creek and on the city’s west side.
Mayor Bill Hurtley in the release said, “It’s important to hire and retain great employees as the city grows.”
“Jason understands where the city has been, what its current needs are, and he brings a sense of humor and pragmatic optimism into the city’s future efforts,” Hurtley continued. “We are pleased to promote him to new challenges.”
Before moving to Evansville, Sergeant was with AmeriCorps, where he managed infrastructure projects in the Columbia River Valley, according to the release.
During his time with the city, he helped secure a $250,000 grant after the 2018 fire at the Night Owl, the release states. He also worked with local businesses to get financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He brings a wide variety of knowledge and ability to the needs of the city,” Hurtley said.