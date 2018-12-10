Some local criminal justice officials have endorsed Lisa Neubauer of Racine in next spring’s race for state Supreme Court.
Neubauer announced a long list of statewide endorsements Monday. The local Neubauer backers are:
Green County: Both judges, James Beer and Thomas Vale, and Brodhead Municipal Court Judge Richard Bennett Sr.
Rock County: District Attorney David O’Leary; three of Rock County’s seven judges, Daniel Dillon, Michael Haakenson and Barbara McCrory; retired Judge Alan Bates; and two municipal court judges, Thomas Alisankus of Evansville and Brooke Joos of Beloit.
Walworth County: One of the four judges, Phil Koss; retired judges Dennis Costello and John Race; and town of Geneva Municipal Court Judge Scott Letteney.
Neubauer, chief judge of the state Court of Appeals, is running to replace Justice Shirley Abrahamson, who is not seeking re-election.
Brian Hagedorn of Oconomowoc, also an appeals court judge, is also running.
While the race is nonpartisan, Hagedorn has conservative backing. He is former chief legal counsel to Gov. Scott Walker, who appointed him to the court in 2015.
Many liberals back Neubauer, who was appointed by a Democratic governor, Jim Doyle, in 2007.
If three or more candidates qualify for the ballot in the election, they will face each other in a primary election Feb. 19. The general election is April 2.
