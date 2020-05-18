ELKHORN
An Elkhorn woman who has worked in the Walworth County Clerk of Courts Office and with the county’s corporation counsel has announced her run for the elected register of deeds post.
Michele Jacobs is running as a Republican and has turned in more than 700 nomination signatures to the county clerk’s office, according to a news release.
“Ensuring exceptional customer service while safeguarding taxpayers’ money combined with consistent, accurate and secure record keeping are my top objectives,” she said in the release.
Jacobs lives in Elkhorn, where she graduated from high school, with her husband and two children.
Jacobs said in the release she has been endorsed by former Walworth County Clerk of Courts Sheila Reiff, current Clerk of Courts Kristina Secord, District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld and Sheriff Kurt Picknell.
Jacobs will run against Cairie Virrueta, the current register of deeds.
Donna Pruess on March 2 announced her retirement as register of deeds after holding the job since 2013. Gov. Tony Evers then appointed Virrueta, who had been Elkhorn’s city clerk since 2014.
Virrueta confirmed Monday she was seeking election to a full term.
The general election is Nov. 3. It was not immediately clear if the race will have a primary.
Virrueta has lived in Walworth County for 27 years, according to the governor’s office news release.