JANESVILLE
Dogs are now allowed year-round on the Ice Age Trail overpass that crosses Highway 26.
The Janesville City Council unanimously decided Monday to allow dogs on the path.
Dogs are not allowed in city parks and on trails from May 15 to Sept. 15 with some exceptions, per city ordinance.
A resident requested the ordinance tweak to allow dogs on the overpass trail year-round so dog walkers could avoid crossing four lanes of traffic to travel from East Rotamer Road to Tanglewood Drive, which Ice Age Trail runs along.
The ordinance change provides additional safety to dog walkers, city Parks Director Cullen Slapak said.
The council approved the change with little discussion.
Council member Tom Wolfe said there are several areas in the city where the only viable sidewalk is part of a trail.
Wolfe asked that those areas be identified so the council could consider updating the ordinance for those areas, too.
Slapak said he will identify other areas where the exemption might apply and bring them to the parks and recreation advisory committee for consideration.
He said he hopes the council could consider the other areas before the dog ban takes effect in 2021.
No one spoke during the public hearing.
Council member Doug Marklein said he supported looking at changing the ordinance for other areas in the city.