JANESVILLE
Rock County deputies, correctional officers and one news reporter put on thick cotton gloves, eyeglasses that severely limited their vision, and headphones that blasted a confusing array of voices and other sounds at them.
Then they were told to complete tasks: Sort the plastic cutlery. Add 16 and 23 on a calculator. Button a shirt and hang it up. Pick a pill (actually a mint) from a box and eat it. Write the names of three family members in a notebook.
Many found this part of Friday’s training session difficult. The reporter jumped when a loud noise suddenly blasted over the rest of the confusing noise. Most couldn’t remember all the tasks.
Now imagine doing that while suffering from memory loss or hallucinations, among other problems that people with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia suffer.
“We can turn it off,” said Jennifer Thompson, division manager of the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Rock County. “They can’t. So when they’re talking to themselves as they’re walking around or when they’re yelling, it’s because they’re hearing all kinds of stuff in their heads.”
Resource center staffers have given the training to most other law enforcement agencies in Rock County, and they offer it to the public.
The training is more useful than one might think. The Alzheimer’s Association estimates 3,800 people in Rock County have some kind of dementia. That’s one out of 42 people.
Only about 20% of them live in nursing homes. About 30% live alone. Dementia usually leads to wandering at some point. Those who wander in their cars rarely stop until they run out of gas.
Cops are used to people trying to mess with them, but when someone with dementia ignores a direction or reacts strangely, “it’s not because they’re trying to be jerks. It’s because they don’t know what you are saying,” or they aren’t seeing what others see, Thompson said.
Dementia might limit their peripheral vision, so if an officer comes at them from the side, “You might get punched,” Thompson said. “They can’t see you very well. All they hear is this noise that popped up in their ear. … You get punched, you get mad, things happen. We don’t want that to happen. ...
“What you want to do with someone with dementia is get in front of them and work with them eye to eye,” Thompson said.
If a wife tells a cop that her husband has dementia, “you probably can believe that she’s not lying to you,” Thompson said.
“If you tell them to get their coat, depending on the stage of dementia, they may not even know what a coat is,” she said. “So don’t get too frustrated with that. Help them through that, and everything’s about being slow, being kind, being patient.”
Cori Marsh, dementia care specialist for the resource center, also offered pointers about dementia.
African Americans are three times as likely to have dementia as Caucasians, she said. Hispanics, twice as likely. “We don’t know why that is.”
Sufferers might not remember who their loved ones are. They might wear clothing that doesn’t fit the weather. They might not know that their behavior is dangerous.
They might sense time differently: “I called you hours ago!” when in reality it was 10 minutes ago, Marsh said.
Marsh asked people with dementia what bothers them most. They told her: People talking too fast or giving them too much information, loud or distracting environments and people making them feel rushed or stupid.
Ask simple questions, Marsh advised the officers. Avoid jargon and long explanations.
Count to 10 after asking a question, Marsh said. It takes them longer to process information.
Repeat what you said, but repeat it the same way you asked it the first time. People with dementia might hear only two or three syllables out of five.
Not all people with dementia are old. Increasing numbers are diagnosed at ages as low as their 20s.
Don’t argue with an older patient: “Can you imagine if you don’t remember that your parents had died and you get told that (they are dead) over and over?” Marsh said.
Be gentle, respectful, and smile if you can, Marsh said.
“Never tell a person with dementia that, ‘You’re wrong.’ … You will never win an argument with someone with dementia.”
And if you pull them over for traffic offenses, cite them. Loved ones might need that proof to get a person’s license taken away.
But even if that happens, he might not remember he can’t drive anymore.