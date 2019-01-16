DELAVAN
A Delavan City Council incumbent is seeking re-election in a contested race April 2, while two incumbents are running unopposed.
Alderman Ron Henriott will face Luis Solis in the District 1 race. Alderman Ryan Schroeder and Alderwoman Carri Deschner-Brandt have no opposition in District 3 and District 2, respectively.
Henriott, 74, is a retired machinist and has sporadically held various elected city posts since 1984, including a stint as mayor from 1992 to 2002.
Henriott pointed to new and emerging development in Delavan as his reason to seek re-election. City ordinances and codes also will need an overhaul in the near future, he said.
Solis, 38, a residential contractor, said there is “a lot of work to do downtown.” Solis wants to attract and incentivize new businesses in downtown Delavan, and he stressed the need to have a council that “really represents our community.”
Solis said he can communicate with Hispanic business owners because he is Hispanic and bilingual. He owns a multiservice business downtown that offers consulting services and helps Spanish-speaking people communicate, he said.
Members of the city council serve two-year terms.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse