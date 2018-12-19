DELAVAN
The Delavan City Council unanimously appointed a new city clerk Tuesday.
Andrea White, who has served as the Lauderdale Lakes Lake Management District clerk since 2013, will replace current Delavan City Clerk Susan Kitzman.
White will take over after Kitzman retires Jan. 11.
White has previously worked as an attorney and educator, according to a news release from the city.
