DELAVAN
Interim Police Chief James Hansen was appointed Delavan's police chief Wednesday night.
The city’s police and fire commission unanimously appointed Hansen, of Darien, to the role after a five-month recruiting process that included internal and external candidates, according to a news release from the city.
Hansen has worked for the Delavan Police Department in various capacities since 1991. He has been a captain and assistant chief since 2003, and he has served as interim chief since former Police Chief Timothy O’Neill resigned Aug. 31.
The police department serves the city of Delavan and village of Darien.
