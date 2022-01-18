A settlement agreement has ended a defamation lawsuit brought against former Milton School Board member Brian Kvapil by former district administrator Jerry Schuetz.
Under the terms of the settlement agreement reached in late November, Schuetz was to be paid $42,500 while Kvapil would admit to no wrongdoing or to violating any law regarding Schuetz. Both agreed to make no “verbal or written slanderous, derogatory or disparaging remarks” against one another.
EMC Insurance, the school district’s insurance carrier, agreed to pay the settlement amount into a trust account of Schuetz’s “as the full and final settlement of all claims (Schuetz) may have against Kvapil.”
Schuetz filed the lawsuit in January 2021 in response to accusations Kvapil made in February 2019 about stipends totaling $30,500 paid to Schuetz, then-Superintendent Tim Schigur and an IT staff member without school board approval. Kvapil said the stipends were “illegal” and amounted to “stealing.”
In his defamation lawsuit, Scheutz accused Kvapil of making statements about Schuetz “either knowing that the statements were false, or with a reckless disregard for their truthfulness.”
Schuetz, who resigned from his position with the district as director of administrative operations in June 2019 after an independent investigation regarding district use of stipend payments, sued Kvapil for legal fees and damages.
An investigation by an outside attorney determined Kvapil likely violated public records law by releasing documents from an emergency school board meeting about stipends paid to Schuetz, Schigur and the IT worker.
While the investigation concluded Schuetz’s stipend did not violate district policy or state law, it did find that then-board president Tom Westrick violated board policy by approving a $10,500 stipend to Schigur.
Kvapil later retracted statements he made about Schuetz’s stipend.
The settlement reached last November came a month after the Milton School District tried unsuccessfully to get EMC Insurance to stop paying Kvapil’s legal expenses in the case. According to correspondence with the school district, an EMC attorney said state law required the insurance company to cover Kvapil’s expenses because Kvapil was acting on behalf of the school district when he made his 2019 statements about the stipends paid to Schuetz and the other district employees.
With an emailed copy of the settlement agreement requested by The Gazette on Tuesday, school district spokesperson Kari Klebba wrote that “it is important to note that neither the district, nor Mr. Kvapil, paid the settlement amount to Mr. Schuetz; that check was issued by the district’s insurance carrier. However, this payment may impact the district’s insurance premiums in the future.”