JANESVILLE
Rock County judges again have postponed all jury trials because of COVID-19 concerns.
In their latest announcement Friday, the judges said no jury trials will occur before March 15.
The judges have repeatedly postponed jury trials since late March 2020. The most recent announcement before this one came Jan. 11, when the judges postponed all jury trials through March 1.
Judges Dan Dillon and Karl Hanson said Friday that they are watching the county coronavirus indicators closely, and with the test positivity rate trending downward, they are hopeful they can resume jury trials March 15.
One thing that worries them are the virus variants that are springing up around the globe, which could turn the trends around if they show up here.
Questionnaires for the next group of potential jurors will go out next week. The jury group will also receive information about health and safety measures the courts will have in place when trials resume, the judges said.
The first trials will be in the Rock County Job Center, which will allow for 6 feet of distance between everyone in the courtroom, in addition to clear plastic shielding and air exchanges that have been deemed to meet safety standards, the judges said.
Masks will be required.
“Rock County Circuit Court judges meet weekly to assess the current public health situation and its effect on court operations. Unfortunately, while continuing to improve, the overall public health situation in Rock County at this time remains insufficient to allow for the safe resumption of jury trials before March 15,” according to the judges’ news release.
Court hearings continue. Judges conduct nearly all of them through Zoom teleconferencing. Exceptions are made for some hybrid hearings with both in-person and Zoom appearances.
Attorneys and parties with jury trial dates before March 15 should continue to appear for final pretrial conferences as scheduled, according to the release. Those with trials on or after March 15 should prepare for trials to proceed as scheduled, unless the presiding judge orders otherwise.
“Several courts elsewhere in Wisconsin that resumed jury trials in the late summer and fall have since suspended jury trials and/or in-person appearances again in response to worsening local public health situations,” according to the news release.
Among the six counties in the 5th Judicial District, only one jury trial has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Limited in-person appearances were held in Rock County courts last summer and fall until the local public health situation worsened.
“The judges will continue to consult with stakeholders and experts regarding the viability of resuming jury trials and in-person court appearances, as the situation further develops here in Rock County in the coming weeks,” the release states.
Attorneys and parties with in-person appearances should check with the court regarding the status of their hearings.